A video of two blind girls performing the Pluto dance by Shalipopi has gone viral on social media

The precision and perfection in the video got some viewers doubting whether the girls were blind

The video shared via the TikTok app has sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section

Two blind girls from the Bethesda School for the Blind have stunned netizens with their dance moves.

In the video shared by @bethesdaschoolng on TikTok, the girls danced to fast-rising artist, Shallipopi’s Pluto dance.

Blind girls perform Pluto dance Photo credit: @remillards4/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Blind girls partake in Shallipopi’s Pluto dance

The bold girls danced in sync, matching each other's moves and lightening the hearts of viewers.

Their level of precision however ignited curiosity among netizens who found it difficult to believe that the girls were blind.

Reactions trail video of blind girls

The comments section was filled with the opinions of the netizens.

@samuyi reacted:

“To become blind person con Dey sweet me.”

Olive E said:

“Na lie how una take learn the dance.”

Past And Passion said:

“These girls get dis abilities.”

Achira said:

“How dem take see the challenge.”

B@chelor_bo said:

“I always start by feeling bad for them and then I enter the comment sections. Una no want see heaven abi.”

BLAQMANGREMOND reacted:

“How you take you where that girl tie dey?”

Kyle said:

“Una sure sey this sch nah blind ppl dey there cuz the thing dey confuse me how them dey learn there dance steps.”

Amanda said:

“How una on take dy follow up with the step and how una take know d dance too? Dey play.”

PRECIOUS_PRINCE said:

“Who Dey show them this dance moves.”

@martinsqueengenev said:

“Una sure say una blind cus how come the short girl grab the tie one touch 9 God abeg.”

@prime reacted:

“Go Una hold tie once oo no mistakes.”

BSF said:

“Shey Na after dem listen to shalipopi dem blind cause I no understand how them take know the step.”

Watch the video below:

Blind father begs on road with son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a handsome Nigerian boy and his visually impaired father walking along the road has stirred emotions online.

The clip was taken by a talented photographer identified as @infernophotograpgy on Instagram. According to the photographer, he saw the duo walking on the streets of Lagos, and their smiles captured his attention. He filmed the father and son and shared the clip on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

While sharing the clip, he said: "Finding Joy in the Midst of Struggle: Witnessing this young black boy and his father on the streets of Lagos, their smiles spoke volumes. Despite their circumstances, they radiated resilience and hope, reminding us that happiness can be found in unexpected places. Captured this heartwarming moment to share their story and inspire compassion."

Source: Legit.ng