A young lady has poured out her discontent on social media.

@sadsahara lamented that she is 28 and has nothing to show for it despite all her efforts over the years.

She is not happy with the way her life is going.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, @sadsahara attributed her not being homeless to her family and friends. She cried out over not having a car, career or relationship to show for it.

@sadsahara bemoaned that none of her efforts yielded positive results. She added that the only thing to her name is her TikTok account. Her lamentation in part read:

"I can't believe that I'm 28 years old and I have nothing to show for it. Nothing.

"My entire life, what have I done? I have never had my own place to live.

"I have never had a fuc.king car or a career or relationship. Nothing. If it wasn't for the kindness of my family and friends I'd be on the fuc.king street.

"I have tried to plant my feet somewhere and make something last. I have tried to find somewhere I could settle down and build a fuc.king foundation for my life.

"I have tried over the last 10 years and nothing ever fuc.king worked..."

Another lady of the same age had lamented online over being single and without a child.

@sadsahara's story triggered emotional reactions

Dena Slave Of Allah swt said:

"I am 31 and I have no home, no money, no job, no career, no car not even license but I know Allah will give me inshallah. This life is very very hard."

Abu said:

"I graduated from university at the age of 36, and I found my first job at a pharmaceutical company at the age of 37."

cisco_66 said:

"Sister....You made this video and your message resonates with many. You have done more than you think."

shifah said:

"Am 27 and have nothing just moving from one casual job to another with a degree in accounts. am surviving on God's grace but life is really hard."

Liszard said:

"Mental health makes it harder than people realize

Chomet said:

"I am 25 but I feel like am 50 having nothing at all."

Meno R said:

"30 and same no job not married but we pray for everything to get better with our lives soon inshallah I'm feeling the same and crying too some nights."

