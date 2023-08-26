A trending video of a Nigerian woman shedding tears has stirred emotions on social media

The heartbreaking clip showed the woman crying profusely as she shed light on her predicament

According to the lady, she's yet to get married or have a child of her own despite being 30 years old

A young Nigerian lady has cried out bitterly online over being unmarried at the age of 30.

In a video shared via her TikTok account, she lamented that she's yet to get a man to propose to her at he age.

Lady cries uncontrollably over being unmarried at 30 Photo credit: @mediagist/Instagram.

Lady laments over being unmarried at 30

A sad video on TikTok captured her listening to a gospel song while shedding hot tears.

In her words:

"I've been listening to this song but this one hits me so hard. 30 years old. No husband, no child, no family yet", she lamented.

Reactions trail video of lady lamenting over being unmarried at 30

@jecintainnocent wrote:

"What about me that marry at the age of 15 and lost my husband at the age of 22 with 3 children."

@oyinkansola0430 commented:

"My dear, I will 36 in few days, no child no husband, we didn’t create ourselves, God dey."

@prettyedith21 said:

"My dear I'm 34 no child no husband but I still believe God is working on my case and he will surly give me d best so stop cry cos isn't yet over."

@kikelo19 reacted:

"Hey sis I am also 30 year no husband no child yet but I believe we will all have a good testimony very soon pls don't cry I love you."

@angelbackup67 added:

"God will give you a husband, pray to Hom and also go out to make friends you can’t stay home waiting for husband to come meet you."

Lady cries out over being single at 23

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who is 23 years old said she has failed to find love despite being in search of it. In an anonymous message she sent to Twitter user Chinaza Victoria, the lady said she is currently very lonely.

She asked if it was still possible for her to find love because she had been searching for it for a long period of time. Despite being open-hearted towards men, she said she remains single and has failed to fail deeply in love.

The anonymous lady confessed that she is not in any serious relationship, and this apparently troubles her heart. She said: "When will a person find love? I'm 23, and I'm not in any serious relationship. I love to love but it's not coming to me. Is everything okay with me?"

