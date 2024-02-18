A young lady went to bed with her hair intact but when she woke up what she saw broke her heart

Taking to social media, the lady broke down in tears as she announced that her father cut off all her hair

Many internet users wondered how she did not feel that her hair was being cut, others made jokes about it

A young lady has sent social media users into a frenzy after waking to find out her father cut off all her hair.

In a TikTok video, she scattered her room as she reacted disappointedly to the development.

She woke up to find her hair gone. Photo Credit: @somilamashiqa

Source: TikTok

In another video, the young lady showcased her new look and admitted that it affected her confidence.

She wrote:

"Although I cried so much, I have a little confidence."

The video has got many people talking.

Watch the video below:

People laughed at her

Sibu said:

"Been there . The night before school even. All I can say is, the kids at my primary were not nice to me."

user4496368254220 said:

"My husband did the same thing to me, I cried like a baby and I'm 47."

Booliebubbles. said:

"Yoh my dad did the same thing when I was in grade 4."

@Boka#2222 said:

"l am. l would also cry this much no with my hair !!,where u asleep when they were doing this."

KwaneleThumbela said:

"Tell us what happened how did you get to that point?"

Amanda.R.Otsheleng said:

"My dad did this to me when I was 16.to be fair it was by accident..the cry I crude!!people called me Bobby Leshly at school."

kay_world.com said:

"I don't understand where were you when all this happened."

Man tackles wife for cutting her hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had tackled his wife for cutting her hair without his permission.

She jokingly solicited help to beg her father to talk to her mother after the video showed the man turning his back on his woman.

In another scene, the woman pulled at her husband's dress, obviously pleading with him to let go of the issue. He was, however, adamant as he beat his wife's hand off jokingly. The video has generated heated reactions from TikTokers.

Source: Legit.ng