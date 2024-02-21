A Nigerian woman has shared an emotional video of her nanny's reaction after receiving her nursing license

The woman revealed that her nanny misplaced her nursing license and reapplied for a new one about two years ago

Netizens who watched the touching video filled the comments section with congratulatory messages

A nanny has gone viral on social media for her over joyous reaction after receiving her nursing license.

According to her Nigerian boss identified as @stargirlajifa on TikTok, her nanny had been waiting for the license for two years.

Nanny gets her nursing licence Photo credit: @stargirlajifa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nanny reapplied for new nursing license

It was revealed that the nanny had reapplied for a new license after misplacing her old license.

In the video, the nanny jumped excitedly and showed off her licence as her boss filmed the lovely moment.

The video was captioned:

“My nanny finally got her nursing license after 2 years of waiting. She got her nursing license, misplaced it, and reapplied for renewal only for it to take almost a year.”

Reactions as nanny gets her nursing license

The video ignited heartwarming reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Watch the video below:

Woman shares transformation of nanny

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman, Benita Ezinne Elochukwu, has gone on TikTok to share a video showing the transformation photos of her house girl. Ezinne revealed that the girl has been staying with them for the past four years.

The video captured the nanny all through those years. The woman made a very funny voiceover on the video as she kept saying that change is very good. Now 18 years old, the maid's birthday photoshoot got many amazed.

There were those who doubted she was even her housemaid, saying they both looked alike and she treated her like a daughter. Ezinne said: "She has lived with my family for 4 years and has become a part of our lives. She just turned 18 on September 8th."

Source: Legit.ng