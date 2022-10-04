A woman, Benita Ezinne Elochukwu, has shared a video of her housemaid and how the girl grew well under her care

Many who saw the amazing transformation of the nanny praised her for doing well and the birthday photoshoot she gave the girl

A group of social media users said that the girl looks so much like her daughter as the lady revealed the nanny has been a part of her family

A Nigerian woman, Benita Ezinne Elochukwu, has gone on TikTok to share a video showing the transformation photos of her house girl.

Ezinne revealed that the girl has been staying with them for the past four years. The video captured the nanny all through those years.

Many people praised the woman for how she took care of her housemaid. Photo source: TikTok/@looseweightwithbenytar

Her housemaid looks like her daughter

The woman made a very funny voiceover on the video as she kept saying that change is very good. Now 18 years old, the maid's birthday photoshoot got many amazed.

There were those who doubted she is even her housemaid, saying they both look alike and she treats her like a daughter.

Ezinne said:

"She has lived with my family for 4 years and has become a part of our lives. She just turned 18 September 8th."

Oluchi Nwagwu said:

"Why do I feel dis is her daughter coz d resembles is much."

Testimony Zoe said:

"God bless you so much ma'am and thank you for showing us that there are still good people that takes care of their maids."

Maureen said:

"Wow...Has it should be not the other way round. God bless you more for that."

Nwachukwu Sandra270 said:

"I admire your kindness.. God bless u ma'am.."

