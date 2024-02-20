An oyinbo lady has gone viral on social media after speaking pidgin English perfectly with her husband

An Oyinbo lady married to a man from Edo state has left netizens in awe with her fluency in speaking pidgin language.

The lady identified as @therealnaiflower on TikTok was heard speaking pidgin and jokingly tackling her husband.

Oyinbo woman taunts husband in video

She joined the viral ‘of course trend’ on TikTok to reveal her husband’s reply whenever she tells him ‘you dey craze’.

In the video, her husband gave her the legendary reply she was expecting ‘Ogun dey kill you?’

The funny wife said in the video:

“Of course, my husband is from Edo State, whenever I say ‘you dey craze’ he replies me with ‘Ogun dey kill you?’

Netizens who watched the video wondered how she was able to learn pidgin so fast and perfectly.

Reactions trail Oyinbo lady’s pidgin fluency

Netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the video.

Watch the video below:

