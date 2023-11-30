Amarachi Uyanne, the talented dancer who rose to fame as the first winner of Nigeria's Got Talent, is now a corps member

In a video shared on her TikTok page, Amarachi was fully kitted in her NYSC uniform while walking with colleagues

The hilarious video showed her fellow corps members correcting her wrong pronunciation of 'Man o War'

Amarachi Uyanne, known for her incredible dance skills and winning the first season of Nigeria's Got Talent, has surprised netizens with her latest milestone.

The young talent has now transitioned into a youth corper as she embarks on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

Amarachi Uyanne at NYSC orientation camp Photo credit: @amarachidance8/TikTok.

Video of Amarachi in khaki stuns many

This significant step in her life sparked excitement and admiration among her fans and followers.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, @amarachidance8__, Amarachi shared her NYSC journey with her online community.

The video showed her fully dressed in the NYSC uniform, radiating confidence and enthusiasm.

While walking with her colleagues to start Man O War drills, she spoke in pidgin English and her colleagues stepped in to correct her wrong pronunciation of Man O War.

Reactions trail trending video of Amarachi

The clip quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens who have been following her incredible journey since her talent show win.

Many netizens who knew her way back from Nigeria's Got Talent were surprised that she had grown so much to become a corps member.

@Nonyelum Onuma said:

“Wait this is Amarachi dance? God abeg i still dey school.”

@andoli said:

"This girl get sharp mouth o. "

@jebnifer said:

"See as amarachi dey fire pidgin o."

@Cooksc said:

“Amarachi dance don become corper? Jesus my brain wan blow.”

@Omolabake said:

“Abeg shey na my education slow abi wetin Amarachi dance don first me serve ahh.”

@OSCAR reacted;

“How unah take Dey gather strength go for this stuff. Since 2019 I still Dey find am hard to go.”

@Alvivi reacted:

“Huh how is Amarachi older than me.”

@Tamo said:

“Asuu it can never be well with you.”

@Juh-liet said:

“This small girl don first me serve, ah!”

@user7762862546834 said:

“Amarachi don grow finish copper.”

@milly commented:

“Amarachi wae I senior that time dae follow me serve?”

Amarachi addresses netizens calling her a small girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the winner of the first season of Nigeria's Got Talent (NGT), Amarachi Uyanne, has penned down a message to Nigerians who address her as a 'small girl'. Speaking via a recent tiktok video, the 17-year-old singer warned Nigerians to stop referring to her as 'small girl of that time'.

She said her name is Amarachi and she would love to be addressed by her name rather than being likened to a small girl. Amarachi became the idol of her fans nationwide years ago with her top-notch performances throughout her journey as a Nigeria's Got Talent (NGT) contestant.

She was only an 8-year-old at the time, yet, she beat other 8 contestants from all over Nigeria with her unique dancing skills and excellent stage performance. She has however made it clear in a new video that she would no longer welcome being addressed as a 'small girl'.

