A hardworking young man has shared his epic transformation with his followers on the TikTok app

The young man went from being a palm wine tapper to becoming a well-to-do man with a visibly improved appearance

His transition sparked reactions in the comments section as netizens inquired about his current job

Within two years, a Nigerian man has left netizens in awe with his beautiful, remarkable transformation.

The man, identified as @stanllie042 on TikTok, revealed he used to be a palm wine tapper two years ago.

Palm wine tapper makes it big Photo credit: @stanllie042/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Palm wine tapper makes it big

He first shared an impressive throwback video of himself coming down from a palm tree after tapping wine.

As the video ended, his glow-up after two years was revealed and left netizens in awe.

He captioned the video:

“God did.”

Reactions trail transformation of palm wine tapper

The young man’s transformation video has ignited lots of reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

20-year-old lady makes it big, flaunts house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed with her family in front of the finished building as she held a title document. In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20. Netizens who saw more video proofs rushed to her comment section to celebrate her win. They hoped to have the same achievement.

Source: Legit.ng