A Nigerian woman has shared a hilarious video revealing how she gets her nanny to do her chores quickly

According to her, once she tells her nanny that they will be going out, she quickly hastens up to finish her chores

The video has gone viral, igniting funny reactions from netizens in the comments section on TikTok

A smart Nigerian woman has shared the funny trick she used to get her nanny to finish up her chores on time.

The woman identified as @stargirlajifa on TikTok, shared a video of her nanny hurriedly doing her chores.

Nanny's transformation into 'slay queen' stuns viewers Photo credit: @stargirllajifa/TikTok.

Woman promises to take nanny out

According to the woman, whenever she promised to take her nanny out to flex, she’d finish up all her chores quickly.

In the video, her nanny was seen hurriedly washing plates, cleaning the kitchen, cooking, and pounding yam.

After doing all her chores, the nanny left viewers in awe of her transformation and beauty.

She went from being dressed like a house help to being dressed like a slay queen for the outing.

The video was captioned:

“The moment you tell my nanny dress up let's go out, she does the house chores so quickly. Her mumu button is going out.”

Reactions trail video of nanny's transformation

The video ignited lots of reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts.

Buchii reacted:

“Looks like different videos or did she wear the wig on the braids??”

@judy_Ahams said:

“Nobody is talking about how she wore the wig on the braids.”

Angel reacted:

“Nanny wey de wear luxury.”

@software_omotoyosi said:

“Is your nanny single asking for my old brother that has refused to marry.”

Tina said:

“I still dey wonder how take park her braids wear wig.”

Just-julz said:

“This background song be like yoruba, igbo, hausa and efik join together.”

@gene gold said:

“How come she plait hair con put on wig nawaoooooo.”

@user3625428254947 said:

“This one na better wife material I swear.”

Gladys Duke reacted:

“Make she sha not use excitement go put shoe for freezer sha.”

Swabrah said:

“Have seen another Angle Nwoso who treats her miad as human being, God bless u that's really good.”

@herroyalmajestya reacted:

“Same with me, anytime my mom says Mama let's go out, I'll quickly do all my chores. I no want make en be say ns because i never wash plate.”

Watch the video below:

