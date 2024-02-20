A video of a kind-hearted girl who loved sharing her food with strangers whenever she ate has captured the hearts

The clip, posted by the girl’s mother, showed her approaching a young man and offering him her biscuit

The persistent girl insisted on giving him the treat until he finally accepted it and took a bite

A heartwarming video of a generous girl who had a habit of sharing her food with strangers whenever she ate has gone viral on TikTok.

The video was uploaded by the girl’s mother, who captured the sweet moment of her daughter’s kindness.

The girl was really happy. Photo credit: @lebo.chaney/TikTok



In the video, the girl can be seen walking up to a young man who was sitting nearby and holding out her biscuit to him, as if inviting him to share.

The man politely refused the offer at first, but the girl did not give up. She persisted in offering him the biscuit, with a smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes.

The man finally relented and accepted the biscuit, taking a small bite. The girl then happily walked back to her seat, looking satisfied and proud of her gesture.

The video, shared by @lebo.chaney, has touched the hearts of many people on TikTok, who praised the girl for her generosity and innocence.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

SpecialK reacted:

“So cute can we have more of this videos.”

Ndi wrote:

“She was like " utlo nyela if u don't eat"

1dMelindah Nkambule:

“The way she got angry at him for putting the food back.”

Tee-wonders31:

“Laughed my lungs out when he ate it for real.”

Nthabi24:

“What if we jele she want it back waba itsi bana.”

Foodiethatcancook:

“Thanks baby d Werey sef bin Dey hungry..e first Dey form.”

Bobby:

“People I wanna meet in public places my kinda people.. nka mjella furr.”

Lebo Chaney:

“Question is would she offer to give you she randomly picks one person to share.”

Leigh:

“He better eat that korobela, right in church& this is So cute hle.”

Thabang:

“She was like "yeeei wena don't be ungrateful.”

Khumbelo Mufamadi:

“Its the "lemme hurry on out here before he returns it" little fast paced walk away for me.”

Phelisa Malwyk:

"Yhooo!! and the brother on the other hand is worried if he lumad(bite) the biscuit, mogirl will want it back.”

Little girl shows kindness to another girl

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a touching video of a young girl who showed compassion to another girl on the street and received a heartfelt blessing in return has captured the attention of many people.

The girl is known for her charitable deeds, as she often goes around the street and helps children who are living in poverty and hardship.

In the clip, the young benefactor could be seen kneeling on the dusty ground while the thankful beneficiary of her gift placed a gentle hand on her head and prayed fervently for her prosperity.

