A young Nigerian lady has sparked empathetic reactions with an emotional video of her mother.

The lady identified as @ambiangel21 on TikTok captured her mother crying because she wanted to return to her base.

Lady shares video of her mum in tears Photo credit: @ambiangel21/TikTok.

Lady recounts twin sister's death

According to her, since the demise of her twin sister, her mother would always cry whenever she wanted to leave after a visit.

She was seen in the video cleaning her mother’s tears and informing her that she would come visit soon.

“POV: After my twin died I can't come and visit my mum without her crying while I'm leaving.”

Reactions as woman cries over daughter's death

The comments section of the video was filled with sympathetic reactions from netizens.

“That's my stepmom she lost one of her twins three years ago who is studying medicine and surgery till now na cry o even me cus her other one is graduate.”

Mum loses 2 sick kids to fever

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Cynthia has narrated how she lost her two children to fever.

In a post shared via TikTok, she revealed that the two children died of 'mere fever'. She said she first lost her 7-year-old son in October 2021 and she tried to end her life, thinking that it would bring a solution to her pain.

Her family came to her rescue but while she was still recovering from the shock of losing her son, her daughter died. Cynthia said she has only one kid now and she feels scared whenever the child falls sick.

