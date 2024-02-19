A hilarious video of a newlywed couple cutting their wedding cake went viral online

The video showed the moment when the MC asked them how many children they wanted to have

The groom was keen to cut the cake when he heard three, but the bride stopped him right away

A funny video of a newly married couple who were about to cut their wedding cake captured the attention of many online viewers.

The video, as shared by @theonlymaleek, revealed the amusing moment when the master of ceremonies asked the couple how many offspring they wished to have in their marriage.

They disagreed over kids. Photo credit: @theonlymaleek/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The groom was enthusiastic to cut a slice of the cake when the number three was uttered, but the bride quickly intervened and prevented him.

When the master of ceremonies lowered the number to two, the bride did not hesitate and cut a piece of the cake, eliciting a humorous response from the groom and the rest of the guests who were watching the scene.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwatosin ishola:

“There is always an extra child. Don't worry, 2 intentional, 1 unintentional.”

Elle Loseyi:

“One child sef the kind space wey I go give am before I give birth to another one ehn.”

Stephanie hisense:

“Then there is me the lastborn, SURPRISE SURPRISEEEE.. we will show up when you think you are done!”

ADrZhulie:

“She's like you and who.”

Rebbel:

“The cake though.”

Deeyarh:

“Na so my husband cut cake for 5 children but as it's going now after one child baba no wan hear say I am pregnant.”

Rifsan:

“The husband should have talk it out with her that moment.”

Botty ninelle:

“It's me ohhh! I want 2 only.. Hi sister.”

AbimbolaOlokuntoye:

“First pregnancy, one child. 2nd pregnancy triplet.”

Shehifunmi:

“Ugo born for them na after dem go Dey say u no fine again.”

Humaira:

“Aseju ni 3 just 2 is okay.”

Style by Ca_dija:

“She definitely understands that is ok and if come na the extra.”

