A TikTok video of a woman who took her 79-year-old granny and 9-year-old son to Dubai went viral The enthusiastic woman filmed them at the airport as they boarded the plane for the exotic destination

The video showed the granny and her grandson beaming with joy and anticipation for their amazing trip

A heartwarming video of a generous woman who surprised her elderly grandmother and young son with a trip to Dubai has captured the attention of many on TikTok.

The woman recorded their priceless reactions at the airport as they prepared to board the plane for the glamorous city in the United Arab Emirates.

The video as shared @zamab89 revealed the pure happiness and excitement of the grandmother, who was 79 years old, and her grandson, who was only 9 years old, as they looked forward to their incredible adventure.

User201638013832 said:

“Woow oh gal may God do wonders to u. How's Dubai.’

Amelia Neo57

“Our parents and plastics God bless you love.”

Bubbles 15:

“More Grace sthandwa.”

User9803502160474:

“This will be me and my mom soon.”

Fgoratsomngome:

“Tooo wholesome God bless u cc.”

Nomvula Nxumalo:

“Do you work in Dubai beautiful Sisi for ugogo bantu.”

Segos:

“I love what I'm seeing black woman the world is yours.”

Nthabisen:

“Gogo no wollies bag.”

