A lady has arrived in Nigeria in search of a male life partner years after residing in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai

She shared a video capturing her return to the West African country, revealing that she returned empty-handed

According to her, she has been paying her madam for those years she resided in Dubai and returned with her health intact

After 15 years of living in Dubai and settling her madam, a young lady has returned to Nigeria.

The lady took to TikTok to announce her return to Nigeria with a video showing when she arrived at the airport.

While noting that she returned empty-handed, the lady said she got back in good health. The UAE returnee expressed optimism about getting a good husband in Nigeria.

Her video went viral on the platform and stirred mixed reactions as many wished her well in her search.

Social media reactions

amejumatimeyin said:

"My sister No husband for Nigeria ,try go back to Dubai abi u wan do 2to 1."

Lord lethal said:

"Just Dey play you better go back or 30 years no husband just pick and drop."

user7462725512514 said:

"Keep the hope alive ...we have good men in Nigeria and you will find him."

Frank Peter said:

"Dem do lala u finish u dey fine husband go keep u for house ? just dey play."

simon_Ezoba said:

"Believe in yourself and with good heart you will get a good man because no one knows tomorrow."

Micoolj said:

"15yrs!!!!! your madam get mind oo . Best of luck in your ultimate search."

Brooklyn said:

"My question is why would you stay somewhere that long and not have anything to show for."

Lady searches for a partner for her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had launched a search for a male partner for her mum.

@HalimaIfade took to Twitter to disclose that her mother in her late sixties needed a great partner above 65. The young lady mentioned that her former husband is unavailable, hence the need for a new man.

She continued that her mother is already a grandma, so a man who is kind, jovial, and in need of good company would do. @HalimaIfade also described her beautiful mother who she says does not look her age as fine, good, and industrious.

