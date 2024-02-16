A Nigerian lady who was a serving corps member astonished the internet when she disclosed that she had delivered 4 babies while on duty

Her story captured the attention of many online users who marvelled at her incredible feat

The woman displayed the faces of her children, who bore a striking resemblance to her in the video

A Nigerian lady who was serving her country as a corps member shocked the online community when she revealed that she had become a mother of 4 babies while on duty.

Her amazing story as shared on @momof4quadruplets captured the interest and admiration of many internet users who wondered how she managed to balance her service and motherhood.

The mother was happy. Photo credit: @momof4quadruplets/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The woman showed off the adorable faces of her children, who looked like her mini versions in the video and radiated happiness.

She jokingly said that the government should reward her with an extra salary for having five babies at once.

Watch the video below:

After 9 years of childlessness, woman gives birth to quadruplets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother who waited for nine years has finally given birth, and she welcomed four babies at a go.

Photos of the mother and her beautiful quadruplets have been splashed on Facebook as people congratulated her.

In one of the photos, the mother was seen standing with her big baby bump before she was delivered of the babies. She was in the hospital, and a nurse stood beside her as she smiled at the camera.

Woman welcomes quadruplets, shows off cute babies

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman has expressed her gratitude to God for blessing her with quadruplets -- three girls and a boy. People from all corners of the world tapped into her blessings as they expressed their excitement and shared in her joyous moment.

In a heartfelt TikTok post, the woman identified as @onyitreasure0 shared her joy and appreciation, acknowledging that her nine months of pregnancy were filled with purpose and meaning.

While showing off her babies, she rejoiced that her nine months of pregnancy was not in vain. The announcement captivated the online community, spreading happiness and positivity all around.

