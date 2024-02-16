A heartwarming video of a nurse and a patient who learnt to walk again has captured the attention of TikTok users

The nurse, who looked very skilled and caring, demonstrated her love for her profession

The patient, a young woman, made remarkable progress and walked confidently and the nurse was overjoyed

A touching video of a nurse helping a patient to walk again after a long struggle has gone viral on TikTok, inspiring thousands of viewers.

The video shows the nurse, who displays a high level of professionalism and empathy, guiding the patient through the steps of walking with a walker.

The nurse was so happy. Photo credit: @tracywisdom1/TikTok

The patient, a young woman who had lost her ability to walk due to an unknown condition, follows the nurse’s instructions and encouragement with determination.

After several attempts, the patient manages to walk across the room without the walker, showing incredible improvement.

The nurse is so happy and proud of her patient’s success that she jumps up and hugs her tightly, sharing a moment of joy and gratitude.

The video shared by @tracywisdom1 has received thousands of likes and comments, praising the nurse for her dedication and the patient for her courage.

Watch the video below:

Lady walks again after an immobility scare

