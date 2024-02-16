A Nigerian mum who revealed that her baby would not sleep unless he had a wrapper over his face has amazed people

She shared a video of her baby peacefully sleeping on the bed with a wrapper covering his face

The video stunned many viewers who wondered how the baby could breathe and sleep so comfortably

A Nigerian mum has shared a fascinating video of her baby boy who had a unique way of sleeping.

She said that her baby would not drift off to dreamland unless he had a traditional wrapper over his face.

The boy loves to sleep face covered. Photo credit: @ijeomaurhioke/TikTok

She decided to show the world this unusual habit by posting a video on TikTok. In the video, she filmed her baby lying on the bed with a wrapper completely covering his face.

In the video shared by @ijeomaurhioke, many users were amazed by the baby’s ability to breathe and sleep so well with the wrapper over his face. Some wondered if he was comfortable or safe, while others praised his calmness.

Watch the video below:

