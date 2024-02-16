A Nigerian lady got the shock of her life when her boyfriend popped the question in a romantic setting

A Nigerian lady experienced the most unforgettable moment of her life when her boyfriend surprised her with a marriage proposal in a beautiful setting.

She had no clue that he had arranged a special treat for her as she followed him into the room.

The couple smiled. Photo credit: @iamkhele/TikTok

As soon as she stepped inside, she gasped at the sight of a romantic scene. The room was filled with red roses and balloons, creating a cosy and festive atmosphere.

She looked at her boyfriend with curiosity and excitement, wondering what he was up to. He smiled at her and took her hand, leading her to the centre of the room.

He then went down on one knee and pulled out a dazzling engagement ring from his pocket. He looked into her eyes and said the words she had been longing to hear: “Will you marry me?”

In a video shared by @imakhele, she was overcome with emotion and nodded her head, unable to speak. He slipped the ring on her finger and stood up, wrapping his arms around her.

They hugged each other tightly, feeling their hearts beat as one. The whole scene was recorded on video and posted by her sister on TikTok, where it became a sensation and attracted comments from people who were touched by their love story.

