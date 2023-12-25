As Christmas festivities reach fever pitch, a mother shared the video of her baby attempting to grab the head of a chicken

The child's mother, Mrs Zanga, shared the video showing how the baby reacted in the presence of a live chicken

In the video, the mother revealed that the chicken was given to the baby as her first Christmas present

A mother said her little daughter received a live chicken from someone as a Christmas present.

The mother, Mrs Zanga, shared the video on X, saying the live chicken was the child's first Christmas present.

The baby attempted to grab the head of the live chicken. Photo credit: TikTok/@mrszanga.

Source: TikTok

Baby happy as she gets live chicken on Christmas day

In the video, the child reacted in a funny way when the chicken was brought close to her.

She repeatedly attempted to grab the chicken as if she wanted to personally slaughter it. Many were amazed that the child was not afraid.

Her mother wrote:

"Baby Starr receiving her first Christmas present."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby tries to grab Christmas chicken

@oluwamedina said:

"Christmas chicken? Lol wow, baby girl ain’t moved."

@oluwamedina commented:

"She no dey fear at all.. she carry that one from you."

Source: Legit.ng