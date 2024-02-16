A viral video of a Nigerian lady who revealed the present her dad bought for her mum delighted the interne

The man arrived home and his wife greeted him joyfully and quickly showed him the gift he had bought her on Valentine's Day

The lady carefully unwrapped the gift and discovered it was a Pepsi drink and she thanked her husband for the thoughtful gesture

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady who showed off the surprise present her loving dad bought for her mum went viral on the internet.

The man came back home after a long day and his wife ran to him with a big smile. He hugged her and told her that he had a special gift for her for Valentine's Day.

The family were happy together. Photo credit: @lizzybeestore/TikTok

The woman was curious and excited as she opened the gift box. She peeled off the layers of wrapping paper and finally found out it was a Pepsi drink.

In a video shared by @lizzybeestore, she was overjoyed and thanked her husband for the thoughtful and sweet gesture.

Watch the video below:

