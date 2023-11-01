"Who Born My Pikin?": Video of Little Baby Girl With Blue Eyes & Cute Smile Surfaces Online
- A TikTok video of a blue-eyed baby girl smiling at the camera has melted hearts online
- The adorable infant, who looked only a few months old, was dressed in a cute outfit and radiated happiness as she grinned for the viewers
- Many people who watched the video were amazed by the baby’s stunning blue eyes and commented that they had never seen a black child with such eye colour before
A heartwarming video of a baby girl with dazzling blue eyes has captivated the attention of many people online.
The video, which was posted on TikTok, shows the beautiful baby smiling at the camera with a joyous expression.
The baby girl, who seemed to be less than a year old, was wearing a lovely dress and a matching headband.
Her most striking feature, however, was her captivating blue eyes, which contrasted with her dark complexion.
Many people who saw the video were enchanted by the baby’s rare eye colour and remarked that they had never encountered a black child with such eyes before.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Vicky63737 reacted:
"Una don start oo00 who born my pikin."
Zeynab Anthony46:
"I've never seen sUch a beautiful baby in my life may God protect this little angel."
Loli63363:
"This trend belongs to her."
3rdborn:
"She's breaking so many hearts is future."
Hachie:
"Na this pikin win this challenge."
Pelolas_Hair:
"This is too much Abekee."
Assurance:
"Abeg o0 make una no born all the fine pikin finsh oo."
Loreleï:
"Being pretty at that young age my God Ee..jah protect you angel."
Jennymelanine:
"The cutest baby i have seen so far"
