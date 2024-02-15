A Nigerian lady received a surprise proposal from her overseas partner via video call in a heartwarming video

The lady entered the room and was astonished to find her friends and family there, ready to celebrate her special moment

In the video, her partner, who appeared on a screen, got down on one knee and asked the woman to marry him

A touching video of a Nigerian lady who got a surprise proposal from her long-distance lover via video call has captured the hearts of many people after it went viral on TikTok.

The lady walked into the room and was stunned to see people there, popping balloons and ready to witness her joyous occasion.

Lady was emotional. Photo credit: @marisbaby1212/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @marisbaby1212, her partner, who was thousands of miles away, appeared on a large screen and expressed his love for her.

He then got down on one knee and popped the question to the woman, who was overwhelmed with emotion. She emotionally said yes to his sweet proposal.

Watch the video below:

Man proposes via video call

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that people may judge this couple for their love, but all and sundry cannot understand matters of the heart.

This doting couple, Precious Ubaka Spik and Shalonda Trent, met on Facebook when Precious sent Shalonda a friend request.

This doting couple, Precious Ubaka Spik and Shalonda Trent, met on Facebook when Precious sent Shalonda a friend request.

Man proposes to girlfriend on expressway

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a man has proposed marriage to his girlfriend, and the video of the moment has gone viral on Twitter.

The romantic moment was captured in a 24 seconds video posted on the platform by @sk_bongomin93.

The most interesting thing about the proposal is that the man did it publicly. The short video showed the man kneeling by the roadside with a ring in his hand, as he asked for his girl's hand. They were both simply dressed and seemed very much in love with each other. Of course, the girl said yes, and the man happily inserted a ring into her finger.

Source: Legit.ng