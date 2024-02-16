A Nigerian lady has visited an unusual tree situated in Isienyi-Ukwu town of Amakama in Umuahia south LGA, Abia state

Sharing a video of the tree, she said it is believed to be on holy ground and challenges acts of evil by attacking the perpetrators

She entered its interior and showcased the other parts of the trees, including openings which serve as windows

A lifestyle content creator has shared a video showing a 'strange' tree named the Amakama Wooden Cave.

In a TikTok video, she told netizens all about the tree located in Isienyi-Ukwu town of Amakama in Umuahia south LGA, Abia state.

She said it is believed to be on holy ground and challenges evil acts. Photo Credit: @coxie_thebrand

Source: TikTok

Myths about Amakama Wooden Cave

According to Coxie, the tree is protected by a swarm of bees believed to attack people with unclean hands.

Coxie added that the tree served as a haven for elderly indigenes of the community during inter-tribal wars in the past.

"...During the inter-tribal wars in the past, the elderly indigenes were kept safe in this cave.

"The tree is an important part of this community as the people believe it can attack anybody who has evil intentions against them.

"The tree has an entrance that serves as a door. It has several openings that serve as windows," Coxie said.

Man shares more about Amakama Wooden Cave

An elderly man who was on ground claimed the tree could withstand a bomb blast. In his words:

"And you dare not mess up here. Before we get to the cave, if you have any fetish thing, maybe all these fetish charm, please put them off. There is no bomb blast that can strike this place."

Legit.ng reported that the tree's hollow can comfortably house 20 adults. Coxie shared a video of the tree on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trailed the Amakama Wooden Cave

goldmeder_furniture said:

"Baba don't know the difference between bomb blast and local gun shoot."

The Olajumoke's Couture said:

"Wahala for who big pass entrance during the war period."

Nwachinemere said:

"This tree was used to act the movie Odum na Akwaeke."

RagnarLEE said:

"Lmao , tree wey chainsaw go cut, you say bomb no fit do am anything serious play."

Elvis said:

"Imagine say as you enter naw you no come outside again."

Ada_Big shot said:

"Me I can't enter this tree ooo what if the tree decide to close everyone inside is gone."

vickybadoo said:

"The tree use to be 8, two fell down about 7 to 8 yrs ago or so it’s remaining 6 of them at umuigwe amakama."

SASBOY said:

"Government never get una time until road follow where the tree Dey..na una present them go bring the tree down."

Tree with human-faced fruit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that residents had discovered a tree with a human-faced fruit on it.

In an Instagram video by @kingtundeednut, the stunned people clustered around the tree where the weird-looking fruit could be seen hanging as they took photos and videos of it.

The green mango fruit had spots of yellow on it. Social media users received the news with mixed feelings.

Some tried to unravel why the fruit had a human appearance, while others found it amusing.

Source: Legit.ng