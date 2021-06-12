Community dwellers were treated to an incredible view as a mango with the appearance of a human was found on a tree

The surprised residents fathered round the tree to behold the weird fruit with many taking photos and recordings of it

An emerging video from the scene of the discovery has generated mixed reactions on social media as many tried to give meaning to the finding

Residents of an unidentified community have made a shocking finding in a fruit. The community dwellers in an emerging video discovered a human-faced mango on a tree.

In an Instagram video by @kingtundeednut, the stunned people clustered around the tree where the weird-looking fruit could be seen hanging as they took photos and videos of it.

Villagers found a mango with the look of a human Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

The green mango fruit had spots of yellow on it.

Nigerians react to the weird mango fruit discovery

Social media users received the news with mixed feeling. Some tried to unravel why the fruit had a human appearance while others found it amusing.

@scoobynero wrote:

"Mango when done ready to chop !!! Na so dem go leave am there till e ripe , fall n rotten { MMA MANGO A’DA }."

@therealfatfact said:

"Maybe someone even did that at night and same person called people in the morning to come and see."

@gabriel.ejike stated:

"But why will the mango too look like human."

@jstefebankz reacted:

"I'm confused what happened why dem dey famz the mango."

N148 million McLaren car seen in a Nigerian village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video had captured the moment a N148 million McLaren car was spotted in a village in Kebbi state.

In the stunning Instagram video shared by @kingtundeednut, the white whip surprised villagers who were on scene as it speeds past them.

Some Nigerians have wondered what such an exotic car would be doing in a village, others remarked that it may be the property of a politician's child.

