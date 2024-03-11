Nigerian wrestlers are shinning at the ongoing All African Games in Ghana as the team has scooped six gold medals

Mercy Genesis kick-off the medal scoop after she won Nigeria's first wrestling gold medal in the 50kg category

This was followed by Christiana Ogunsanya, who won the second gold for Nigeria in the 53kg women's wrestling event

Nigeria has so far scooped six gold medals in wrestling at the ongoing All African Games, which is hosted by Ghana.

The first gold for Nigeria came through Mercy Genesis, who competed in the 50kg women's wrestling category.

Blessing Oborodudu also won a gold medal. Photo credit: Getty Images/Tom Pennington.



Mercy defeated Mohamed Nada of Egyptian 7-0 to clinch the gold medal.

Mercy's win was followed by that of Christiana Ogunsanya, who defeated Nogona Bakayoko of Cote D’Ivoire 11-0 to snatch the gold medal.

Also, Adekuoroye Odunayo won gold for Nigeria in the 57kg category. Kolawole Omolayo also clinched gold in the 62kg event.

Two more golds from Blessing Oburududu and Rueben Hannah Amuchechi in 68kg and 76kg brought Nigeria's gold medals in wrestling to six so far.

Daniel Igali, president of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, said:

“I’ve been very impressed with the way they wrestled, and I think if they continue in that trajectory, Nigeria should be hopeful of many many gold medals in the evening.”

