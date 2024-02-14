A Nigerian man whose photo went viral for sweating profusely while sleeping has finally broken his silence

In a hilarious video, he pleaded with his followers to contribute money to buy an air conditioner for him

The man’s video sparked funny reactions from several netizens who stormed the comments section

A Nigerian man has addressed his followers after going viral for sweating profusely at home.

The man identified as @_benblaq on TikTok made a video asking his followers to buy him an air conditioner.

Viral man begs Nigerians for air conditioner Photo credit: @ben_blaq/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man addresses his viral photo on internet

While addressing his fans, sweat dripped from all corners of his body as he devoured his plate of white rice and stew.

Some netizens questioned if the hot weather was specifically targeted at him due to the intensity of sweat dripping out of his body.

He pleaded with netizens to buy him an air conditioner to help remedy his situation.

He said:

“Make Una help me, make Una contribute money make I buy AC. Heat dey, no AC.”

Reactions as man begs for AC

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

@boy commented:

“Let's do this guys, I go drop my aza and Una go contribute money for AC for him there.”

Chels said:

“I'm selling ac o abeg.”

Cyberpesos said:

“You no get light you they find AC?”

KHALID said:

“You dey chop pass some people wey get AC.”

Zina reacted:

“Your helper is here but he never chop.”

@oluwapicolo1 of Lagos said:

“No be rice be dat?”

Chommy Global 1 reacted:

“So na u.

Nimi said:

“If you buy AC which light you wan use, better buy solar fan.”

Prettyify201 commented:

“So na u I post for status today.”

Ibukun reacted:

“You even see food chop.”

Diadem reacted:

“Sell your AirPod, use am buy Rechargeable mini fan.”

Boss I greet oh said:

“Your picture dey my status like this.”

MO'rhadeyke said:

“You wan wound the spoon? Na the spoon say make heat dey catch you?”

@lucylove11 said:

“Everyone has their own time of shining I see your pic for people status today.”

Badgirlyp said:

“I swear heat just full everywhere.”

Lady laments over hot weather

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has cried out on social media over the intensive level of heat in the country.

The lady identified as @glamz_by_somma on TikTok shared a video of herself sweating profusely inside her house. The lady funnily remarked that the heat was caused by the last person who entered 'hellfire'.

She wondered whether the person forgot to shut the doors behind him, thereby leading to the hot weather in the country.

