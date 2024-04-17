A Nigerian lady captured her father’s youthful spirit in a TikTok video that quickly captured the platform’s attention, showcasing his zest for life and infectious energy

The video highlighted the man’s diverse moods, from sheer excitement to unbridled joy, presenting a man who embraced life wholeheartedly

His unique and impressive dance moves not only showcased his personal flair but also left TikTok viewers in awe

A Nigerian man posted a video of her father, who enjoyed life with youthful vigour, and it swiftly became a sensation on TikTok.

The video depicted various facets of the man, radiating excitement, effervescence, and vitality.

The father was happy as he danced. Photo credit: @flakes26

Source: TikTok

Moreover, the woman’s father exhibited his distinctive dance moves, executing steps that captivated and astonished the TikTok audience, as shared by @flakes26.

Watch the video below:

VaicsKey said:

“Omo some of una dey get luck oo.”

Blossom® wrote:

“Hardship of life don make my papa Dey too serious.”

Maryelungosodoho commented:

“Nobody is talking about the cuteness of this man.”

Mimirado also commented:

“Is your dad single asking for my mum.”

Cindy love:

“See as person ae ike militant n father dey lively if na my own now, he go dey 200.”

Fyn preshy:

“He yansh shake pass my ownand them say make I buy pant 8k for this my yansh wey no dey shake.”

OBrownie-sugar:

“Una Dey lucky ooo my papa na soe Dey carry face like say I focus am bring me come this world.”

Laura:

“Check parents like this always have confidence kids.”

Desire222:

“My dad used to be like this this till husband snatchers took him away from us.”

Ugo precious:

“God as I no get pls let my future children have this type of dad don't want a dad that will scare my children or their friends. Just want a loving father, funny, loving, caring etc....for them pls.”

Ifeoma:

“Now imagine the sons he raised! If you're single stand in line here o.”

Father dances happily in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a TikTok user named @jenn_ifah has shared a video of her father dancing energetically at her wedding, filled with pride and excitement.

The clip captured the beautiful moment showcasing the love and joy her father felt on the special day.

Netizens took to the comments section to express their delight as they related to the hilarious video.

Source: Legit.ng