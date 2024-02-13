A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok lamenting bitterly over the hot weather in the country

In the video, the funny lady shared what she believed was the cause of the intensive heat all around the country

The video sparked massive reactions from netizens who also lamented over the hot weather

A Nigerian lady has cried out on social media over the intensive level of heat in the country.

The lady identified as @glamz_by_somma on TikTok shared a video of herself sweating profusely inside her house.

Lady laments over hot weather Photo credit: @glamzbysomma/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over hot weather in Nigeria

The lady funnily remarked that the heat was caused by the last person who entered 'hellfire'.

She wondered whether the person forgot to shut the doors behind him, thereby leading to the hot weather in the country.

She captioned the video:

"E remain to roast for this country.”

Reactions as lady laments over hot weather

Netizens found the lady’s lamentations relatable and they shared their experiences in the comments section.

@gamechip said:

“I nack with heat yesterday I nearly die.”

SimplySmart said:

“Aswr and some people still Dey nack for this heat omo.”

@annah.xxo said:

“I no fit even do skincare for this heat.”

Mr. Gallantdx said:

“Breeze go dey outside, but breeze no go enter house. Who Dey coordinate this thing?”

Rukayat said:

“I could barely sleep today. I open window, bat came inside.”

misscilla said:

“The heat is too much, you'll be bathing and sweating at the same time.”

Barbiecash commented:

“This heat killed my 2 puppies & am in pains olohun on. This heat took the lives of my precious puppies.”

HeSings reacted:

“Someone is finally saying something about it!!. These past few days have been terrible for me the heat is heating.”

@zoe reacted:

“Swears I pity people wey no get Ac this period cos the heat is something else.”

Watch the video below:

