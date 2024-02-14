A video of Ahmed Musa, the Nigerian striker, greeting his people after the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) went viral

A touching video of Ahmed Musa, the star striker of the Nigerian national football team, visiting his hometown after participating in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and receiving a warm welcome from his people has gone viral on TikTok.

The video captures Musa’s humble and friendly personality as he shakes hands with some of the men who gathered around him to express their admiration and gratitude.

He was happy to meet his people.

One of them even presented him with a bottle of food oil, a traditional gift in some parts of Nigeria, which Musa politely declined with a smile on his face.

The video as shared by @ahmedmusa7718 shows the strong bond and respect that Musa has with his people and his roots, and how he remains down-to-earth despite his fame and success.

Watch the video below:

