A video of Nigeria's Super Eagles goalkeeper, Nwabali, having an ice bath has been making waves online

In the interesting footage, the ace goalkeeper laid inside a bathtub filled with ice without flinching

Several netizens who watched the video online took to the comments section to share their thoughts

Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has been making headlines after a viral video showed him having an ice bath.

The viral video shared via the goalkeeper's TikTok account has ignited massive reactions from Nigerians.

Stanley Nwabali enjoys ice bath

Nwabali poses like boss inside bathtub

In the viral video, Nwabali was captured cooling off inside a white bathtub filled with ice.

Ice baths are known to improve alertness, reduce pain, decrease inflammation and muscle soreness.

The goalkeeper had an ice bath before the AFCON finals match against Ivory Coast.

However, Ivory Coast unfortunately beat Nigeria in the match and went home with the AFCON cup.

Reactions trail video of Nwabali in bathtub

The video of Nwabali having an ice bath ignited lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

