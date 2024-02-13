A Nigerian lady who bought her first car and decided to surprise her parents with it has gone viral

She recorded a video of her parents’ reactions when they saw the car and posted it online

The video showed her mother’s joy and gratitude as she prayed for her daughter and admired the car

A Nigerian lady who had worked hard to buy her first car wanted to share her joy with her parents and give them a pleasant surprise.

She planned to visit them with her new car and capture their reactions on camera. She also invited some of her friends to witness the special moment and support her.

The parent was happpy. Photo credit: @beyondconceptservices/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She posted the video of the memorable event on TikTok, where it quickly gained popularity and admiration.

The video as shared as @beyondconceptservices showed how the woman drove to her parent’s house and parked the car outside. As her parents stepped out, they were stunned to see the shiny new car and then began to pray for her.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Your-Ph-Perfume-Vendor said:

“I pray for this win one day.”

Degreat900:

“Congratulations momma.”

Lady buys another new car again

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who broke down in tears as she unveiled her new car has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The diligent lady had worked hard for years to save up for her dream vehicle, a stunning upgrade from her old one. The video showed her excitement and gratitude as she revealed her shiny and luxurious car, which had a sleek design and a spacious interior.

As shared in the circulated and intriguing video celebrated the woman’s success and achievement, as she had finally reached her goal of buying a new car again.

Source: Legit.ng