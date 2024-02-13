A newborn baby melted many hearts on TikTok because of how beautiful she looked when she smiled

In a video, the child, who appeared to be sleeping, opened her eyes slightly and smiled at the camera

A lot of social media users who saw the video said the baby looked like a popular actress, Ekene Umenwa

A baby endowed with amazing beauty and a head full of dark hair has gone viral on TikTok.

A short video shared on the platform by @luna_eseosa showed the child smiling to the admiration of netizens.

People are saying the child looks like actress Ekene Umenwa. Photo credit: TikTok/@luna_eseosa.

Source: TikTok

The child appeared to be deeply asleep when she opened her eyes and parted her lips to give an adorable smile.

The baby's face looked so smooth that many netizens could not help but admire her beauty.

The child also had dark, natural and curly hair that shone brightly in the video.

Some netizens said they noticed that the child had a striking resemblance with a Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a beautiful baby

@pulchritude jojo commented:

"She resembles Ekene Umenwa the Nigerian actress."

@Idyllic Lhady said:

"The pikin resembles Ekene Umenwa."

@Goodbadgal said:

"She resemble Ekene umenwa. True or false."

@Iamnanaakua reacted:

"Ekene umenwa come for your baby."

@presh4383 said:

"Why does this baby have the same smile with Ekene Umenwa? Even the lips️ .God Abeg o make I born fine pikin o; because my siblings mouth nor good o not to talk of my friends."

@user15381900254594 reacted:

"Ekene Umenwa so na here you hide your baby? Oya come and carry her biko; We don catch you. Beautiful baby remain strong and healthy."

@chioma commented:

"Yes she resemble Ekene Umenwa."

@Heartbroken girl said:

"Who else smiled when the baby was smiling?"

Another beautiful baby girl goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that over 1 million baby lovers and fans on TikTok viewed the video of a girl who is blessed with so much beauty.

The girl was kept inside a black basin with water as she played happily, and her smile captured people's attention.

People on TikTok fell in love with the child, especially her natural hair, which was plaited all back.

Source: Legit.ng