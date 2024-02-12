A little girl went viral on social media because of how she took time to prepare a meal like an adult

The girl told her mother that she would enjoy the food she was cooking, and even netizens said the food looked nice

The girl's mother was so happy when she saw her daughter cooking like a pro despite being a little child

A 6-year-old girl became a social media sensation after being spotted cooking like an adult.

In a trending video, the little girl was seen in the kitchen handling cooking utensils like a professional chef.

The girl helped her mother in the kitchen. Photo credit: TikTok/@officialmadebyasa.

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video shared by @officialmadebyasa showed the child's mother admiring her cooking skills.

Many social media users agreed that the girl showed great cooking skills and that the food looked palatable.

"My 6-year-old loves to help with cooking and other domestic activities."

When asked what she was cooking, the girl told her mother that she would enjoy the food when she was done.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby girl helps her mother cook

@TEE_MAH_LEE_CIOUS said:

"God give me a brilliant daughter."

@bigbabydoll said:

"Wait oo. Wetin dey do all these 6-year-old teeth because all wey I dey see real and social media their front teeth dey miss and dey too dey talk."

@Assurance van commented:

"Wait who born my pinkin. Who born my baby girl. So beautiful."

@pretty25 said:

"My daughter needs to see this because that girl, entering the kitchen, is not in her diary. Only my boys usually keep me company when cooking."

@Adedoyin commented:

"Look at her. She so beautiful."

@Ozijesus said:

“Mummy you will enjoy it” that’s on period."

@theycallmechidinma said:

"This is supposed to go viral."

Video of beautiful baby goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that over 1 million baby lovers and fans on TikTok viewed the video of a girl with so much beauty.

The girl was kept inside a black basin with water as she played happily, and her smile captured people's attention.

People on TikTok fell in love with the child, especially her natural hair, which was plaited all back.

Source: Legit.ng