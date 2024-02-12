A lady on TikTok shared a heartwarming video showing when she was taught the Igbo language by a little girl

The smart little girl, who is her cousin, showed a lot of confidence and clarity in the Igbo language

Even some TikTok users who saw the video said they learned some Igbo words from the little kid

A kid who taught an adult how to speak the Igbo language has impressed social media users.

In a trending clip, the girl was spotted telling a lady some words in Igbo language and explaining the meanings to her.

The girl impressed social media users with her language skills. Photo credit: TikTok/@thecruisemhixstress.

Source: TikTok

The girl's confidence and ability to use Igbo words were considered adorable by netizens, who loved every bit of the video.

The lady, @thecruisemhixstress, who posted the video, said the little girl was her cousin and that she had gone to the village where she resided.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Some netizens who commented said they learned the meaning of a few Igbo words from the child.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of little girl speaking Igbo

@Mulege said:

"Why she resemble my baby sister Sarah?"

@Oby commented:

"I just learnt some Igbo words from her."

@harri ET remarked:

"See her sharp mouth."

@CHIAMAKA said:

"All Igbo children are very smart."

@Som reacted:

"This little princess is an old woman. She speak pass me sef."

@precious said:

"She’s going to be a good teacher. I love her."

@a_maara commented:

"She’s so cute."

@So Blessed remarked:

"She's so sweet to watch."

@MIMI said:

"She so adorable."

@Mar_cella reacted:

"I love her voice."

@Mwaba said:

"See as she rub powder for neck. Old baby girl kudos."

@shawreen said:

"I don write down plenty things wey I learn."

@Osemwengie Gift commented:

"This baby go sharp oh."

Girl helps her mother to cook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a 6-year-old girl went viral on social media because of how she took time to prepare a meal like an adult.

The girl told her mother that she would enjoy the food she was cooking, and even netizens said the food looked nice.

The girl's mother was so happy when she saw her daughter cooking like a pro despite being a little child.

Source: Legit.ng