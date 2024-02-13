A jealous little girl interrupts a photoshoot as her mum kisses her dad. This cute video will make you laugh and melt your heart.

A cute video captured the moment a jealous little girl stopped a photoshoot as her mum kissed her dad

The video was posted by Jayla Brenae, the mum of the little girl who raved about her daughter

In the video that went viral online, the little girl was sitting and watching her mum and dad posing for pictures in the street

A heartwarming video showed the hilarious moment a jealous little girl put an end to a romantic photoshoot as her mum planted a kiss on her dad’s lips.

They looked happy. Photo credit: @gistreel/instagram

Source: Instagram

The video was uploaded by Jayla Brenae, the proud mum of the adorable little girl who couldn’t help but express her love for her dad.

In the video that attracted millions of views online, the little girl was sitting patiently and watching her mum and dad strike different poses for the camera in the street.

When the mum decided to spice things up and smooch the dad passionately, she sprang up to interrupt them, telling her mum in a cute voice that he was her dad and not her husband.

Watch the video below and HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chioma__ said:

“This is how it feels when you’re loved at home”

Thearabianspalekki wrote:

“It’s the leg lifting for me”

Tiredlagosian commented:

“My dear your grandma needs companion , off you go with the next available dispatch rider”

Seun_dreams also sad:

“They are the most confident side chic ever liveth oo”

Kkcosmetics_and_spa wrote:

“See her hanging her leg up too for a pose”

Mother and little daughter fight over daddy's attention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother has stirred hilarious comments online after sharing a video of her jealous little child.

In the short clip, the mother sat with her husband in the front seat of the vehicle and made attempts to kiss her husband on his cheeks.

On sighting this, her little daughter who was in the back seat, got offended and broke down in tears.

Source: Legit.ng