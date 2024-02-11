A lady dancing in her father's house quickly stopped as her dad walked across her camera and spoke

The daughter took the plate behind her and discontinued the dancing moves she was making for her TikTok followers

People who thought her mini skirt was the problem thronged her comment section, while others guessed her father complained of something else

A lady who loves dancing on TikTok made a video showing the moment her dad saw her recording a dancing clip.

As the lady (@lethabo_malope) was about to make some moves in her mini skirt, the man walked across and stopped, saying some inaudible words.

Lady in mini skirt danced

Even though nobody knew what exactly he complained about, the lady stopped whatever she was doing and ended the video.

While some guessed that the man was displeased with her mini-skirt, others said it must have been the plate she left on the dining table.

The lady left everything to guess as she wrote: "parents are bullies" on the video.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Valencia Mc'Dip said:

"People complaining about her wearing her skirt infront of her dad..Why are your dad's uncomfortable with yal wearing mini skirts, check your dads."

DONALD said:

"'Parents Are Bullies.' One Day You'll Be A Parent, And You'll Understand That, 'Parents Aren't Bullies'."

Musawenkosi Mavundla said:

"I really love how you responded, whatever he was complaining about you sorted it out immediately with no negative facial expression. That's respect."

Ticklemhe said:

"I think he complained about the plate she used and left on the table."

zuki said:

"I don't see anything wrong with her skirt, the kids must be free around the house."

chantell said:

"Why does it look like he said switch that thing off."

Rue bae said:

"He was like how many times did l tell you to remove the bowl,you are busy with Tiktok l will brake that phone 1 day."

