A Nigerian lady has advised Nigerian ladies especially introverts to always check and reply to their messages

The pretty lady got engaged to her Facebook admirer after ignoring his messages for a long time

Sharing her story, she bragged that her Valentine's gift came early which was an engagement ring from her fiance

A Nigerian lady has flaunted her engagement ring, urging ladies to always check their direct messages.

The lady identified as Joy Chinwenmeri Onwubuariri expressed her excitement after getting engaged to her Facebook admirer, whom she had initially ignored his messages.

Lady gets engaged to Facebook lover Photo credit: Joy Chinwenmeri Onwubuariri/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Lady advises fellow ladies to reply DMs

She revealed that she had ignored her fiance when he sent her a message two years ago.

Joy said that she finally replied to his messages after he commented on a video she shared on her Facebook story and that was the beginning of their relationship.

Stressing further, she advised unmarried ladies to be intentional in 2024, to value friendship, and also to be nice.

Joy wrote:

“He was my follower for 4 years, and sent me a DM 2 years ago. I read it and ignored. I no know Wetin carry me post dance video for fb story. He left a comment again and we started gisting and we became friends.

"The rest is history. Ladies reply that dm now. You never can tell. People like me that are introverts. This is for you. Husband won’t meet you pressing phone at home. I hardly go out or attend events but on this Facebook, I have connected with very important personalities. Grew my business and finally got an amazing man to do life with.

"Please be intentional in 2024. Value friendships and try to be nice. That simple hello can transform into something beautiful. All the best, my ladies.”

Reactions as lady gets engaged

Netizens have taken to the comments section to send in their congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng