A Nigerian lady who was a corps member in Nasarrawa posted a video of her relocating out of the country

Many who saw her in her NYSC khaki uniform said that they are also hoping to follow the same route to seek opportunities

The lady stated that she would show people the steps it took her to process her papers and leave Nigeria

A young Nigerian lady (@behnnyb) who served as a youth corps member under the country's compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has made a video.

At the start of her clip, the words "To serve Nigeria with all my strength" came on screen as SHE was dressed in her corps uniform.

Many Nigerians also expressed the need to relocate abroad.

Seconds into the video, a part shows her on the way to an international airport. She also filmed herself while aboard a plane.

The lady said that she would later explain to people the process she followed to relocating abroad. She added that it was very difficult.

Many young people in her comment section showed a great interest in leaving the country soon to seek better opportunities.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Only 1 Fred said:

"I will leave Nigeria dis year I promise myself."

abike_tybodyshop said:

"I done save the sound for my japa when God put me for aeroplane."

Ope Oluwa said:

"Congratulations…we camped together in nasarawa tho."

Queen_Baebi said:

"Omo after doing inec work today all I can say is dt God is ,watching Nigeria."

Marchborn3 wondered:

"Why is everybody running away?"

Salaudeen Azeezah said:

"God abeg!!….I need big guidance on this Japa thing. My passport just Dey ground dey look me."

OSAYOMORE said:

"I want to japa oh God locate me with money I have my passport and document ready."

Source: Legit.ng