Three men who could not individually pay for their own tipper of sand decided to join hands and do it

In a video shared on TikTok, it was revealed that the three men paid over N30,000 for the tipper of sand

After the sand was delivered to them, they shared it 360 shovels each, a move that has sparked reactions

Three Nigerian men decided to join hands and buy a tipper of sand since they could not afford it individually.

The men reportedly paid over N30,000 for the tipper of sand, and it was delivered to them, and they shared it.

Each person got 360 shovels of sand. Photo credit: TikTok/Kepu Kepu TV.

Source: TikTok

Each one of them got 360 shovels of sand from the tipper, meaning it contained 10,80 shovels according to a video posted on TikTok by Kepu Kepu TV.

The video showed when the tipper brought the sand, and it was being shared by the owners.

Mixed reactions have trailed the clip as some said it was a good move while others said it wasn't.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as three men share one tipper of sand

@ifesinachinewking commented:

"Good move."

@astaronlinestores said:

"This is new to me. Incredible."

@Kenneth said:

"How much for one trip."

@sirtony said:

"How to manage poverty in Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng