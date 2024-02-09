A video showing how a daring man covered his parents' house in aluminium foil has gone viral online

The creative man spent time as he wrapped up all the household items and even kitchen utensils in the foil

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people criticised his usage of the foils, describing it as a waste

A white man, Maks, has shared a video showing how he transformed his parents' house with aluminium foil.

In a TikTok video, he also showed how his mum reacted as she entered to see the transformation.

His mum looked shocked. Photo Credit: @thatguymaks

Source: TikTok

The clip has garnered over 15.3 million views on TikTok. In the clip, he covered all the chairs, kitchen utensils and other household items in the foil.

He went as far as covering fruits in aluminium foil. His mum appeared shocked and displeased, yanking off the foil from the pillow and sofa.

His action has attracted criticism from netizens.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on his action

Relz Seduke said:

"Coming back from work to find this would honestly send me over the edge."

Emilie Grigorieff said:

"What a waste! Don’t say it’s for fun, cos I don’t see no smiles on your video."

rating cars said:

"Noooo pls don't do this type of pranks cause aluminium foil is not biodegradable and u wasted a ton of it. it's not good for the environment, pls understand."

Grandma Shelly said:

"If my kids did this, I'd be getting karaoke machine (it has disco lights). We'll clean it tomorrow cuz this is about to get crazy!"

Matt Swearingen said:

"If you think about the amount of energy it takes to mine aluminum, refine it, and it put it usable form, you basically covered the entire house in crude oil."

Scott Banke said:

''This is what I envisioned everything would look like in 2024 as a child.''

Lilah Need a boyfriend said:

"I thought I was wasting MY life - now I feel better thanks!"

Lady transforms dad's old parlour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had transformed her dad's old parlour in style.

Before the transformation work began, the man's parlour looked rough with tattered chairs.

She (@queenchichiofcaketemple) brought a carpenter to change the ceiling logging of the room, and some pieces of asbestos were changed.

After the carpenter was done, a labourer painted the ceiling white and the walls cream to give the parlour a new look.

Source: Legit.ng