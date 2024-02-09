A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her younger twin siblings fighting each other at home

While sharing the video, the lady revealed that the babies came into existence 20 years after she was born

Netizens who watched the video took turns to share their opinions and experiences with twin children

A lady has left netizens rolling on the floor after sharing a clip of her twin siblings tackling each other at home.

While sharing the intriguing video, the lady disclosed that the babies were 20 years younger than she was.

Lady shares video of twin siblings fighting Photo credit: @yazmynnnn1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Funny lady laments over twin siblings

The lady identified as @yazmynnnn1 on TikTok shared a video compilation of the twin babies fighting each other.

She lamented that she was already tired of separating and stopping them from fighting all the time.

Yazminn added that the twins have continued getting more stubborn with each passing day.

She wrote:

“Pov your parent decide to have twins 20 years after you and they look cute on camera until they start fighting. Tired of separating fight.”

Reactions trail video of twins fighting

The video has sparked lots of reactions from netizens in the comments section.

Fish reacted:

“The girl was looking at you like 'won't you stop him now, until e commot my gair.”

To'praise reacted:

“Who is the winner E and no be say Taiwo calm like that.”

@user6576675592714 reacted:

“Na so me and my twin brother dey fight when we small le the werey dey argue with me say na im senior because he be boy and na me first come out o.”

@amanda 008 reacted:

“Na my parents plan be this. I'm freaking 21 shey na my own children dem for de wait for as lastborn shebi wen I marry this year we go know hafa.”

@omoyemwenizekor said:

“The boy too like fight.”

MO'rhadeyke reacted:

“That girls is acting innocent in front of the camera, na she go stray that fight.”

Chosen To Servel said:

“I will do this. I'll wait for my children to be 20 years then I'll plan with my husband to have twins.”

Don-Mayoro said:

“Seeing how innocent and quiet they are at first one will think they are really quiet.”

@prettygold reacted:

“The girl is so calm but her brother boy get wahala.”

@airlajay8 reacted:

“As an only child above 20. Make my mama and papa no try me o.”

Vindication said:

“The girl Dey act innocent in front of camera, I don't trust here.”

Watch the video below:

Daughter slams mother for sitting on bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother seemed to have unknowingly committed a grave offence in the sight of her daughter for sitting on the little girl's bed.

In a short video @sabiradio shared on Instagram, a doting mum had called at her daughter's room in the morning to wake her up.

On seeing her mum seated on the bed, the kid quickly latched at her, ignoring the woman's concern about how she was feeling. Correcting her mother, the kid stated that the right that should have been done was to seek permission first.

Source: Legit.ng