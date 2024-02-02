A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her mother dancing excitedly while carrying her newborn baby

In the clip, she recounted how her mother was very upset when she got pregnant but gradually, everything changed

Reacting to the video, many netizens in the comments section recounted their similar experiences

A young lady has shared how her mother's feeling of hurt gradually changed after the birth of her child.

The lady identified as @anniebaby401 on TikTok that her mother who was upset when she got pregnant was now excited to have a grandson.

Lady shares video of mum carrying her baby Photo credit: @anniebaby401/TikTok.

Mum's feeling of pain changes after seeing grandchild

According to the young lady, her mother had been very upset with her when she shared the news of her pregnancy with her.

However, after her delivery, the woman's feelings changed and right now, she and her grandson are inseparable.

Her mother was seen in a video carrying her grandson while dancing happily.

She captioned the video:

"If happiness was a person it would be my mum.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as mum dances with grandson

Many netizens in the comment section said they experienced the same fate as her.

They shared their touching experiences with their parents in the comments section.

Clintonslosh said:

“Na because the guy dey try no worry assuming the guy no guide omo zero love oo fact.”

DJTK said:

“Why u go carry belle come house.”

Harmony said:

“My mom nearly pure me hot water but now she no care if I exist na my son she no.”

@user2449905219021 said:

“I swear that's my mum right now angry when she found out I was pregnant but now my pikin no dey touch my hand na she dey always carry am.”

Victory said:

“So everybody for here don born.”

@princesses Ada said:

“No born anybody well to beat am my mom dey always tell me say I never born say na she born my pikin dat why my baby dey call me aunty.”

DóRá BúCci(backup) said:

”This is my mum now she doesn't want me to take my baby away from her.”

@queenberry882 reacted:

“The guy abadon me but my mum stood by me, mothers love is extreme.”

Jayboy said:

“Exactly what happened to me. Both my parents cant do without thier grandson nd provide for him almost all d time.”

