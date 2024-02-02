A Nigerian lady has shared a video lamenting over how stubborn her newly acquired puppy behaved

While sharing the video on social media, she recounted that the puppy was very calm and quiet the day she purchased her

Netizens who watched the video on the TikTok app insisted that it was the puppy's way of showing affection

A young Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of her puppy acting dramatic and stubborn at home.

In the video, the stubborn puppy kept on jumping all around the house while she screamed at it with a stern voice.

Lady shares video of problematic puppy



Lady recounts day she purchased puppy

The lady with the handle beautyqueen84 on TikTok revealed that the puppy acted very quiet and calm the day she bought it but finally revealed its true colour after they got home.

The puppy kept jumping and biting the lady’s hand each time she pointed in its direction, enjoying every bit of the lady’s company.

She wrote:

“I use my money to buy this problematic dog. Somebody save me.”

Netizens to viral video of stubborn puppy

Netizens reacting in the comments section admired the cuteness of the lady’s dog.

Kim Lee Seth said:

“Try buy Husky make u see the real drama.”

MUSTYY Bamz reacted:

“I told my mom that I need a dog she said she can't feed 2 animals.. meehn I'm pained.”

Esther reacted:

“Naso all this Lhasa dey do k they pretend when you want to buy them.”

@Annabel reacted:

“Awwn so cute, how much did you get yours.”

NC Tailors Abuja said:

“Whats the breed of dog. I love it.”

@magdaleneomonigho said:

“If u point dog it will bit u.”

Eni-Itan reacted:

“That is not problematic. your dog is friendly and he loves you. Dogs love is stronger than humans do. cute dog though.”

Ayomi Megan said:

“When you want to buy something buy original.”

Alaska Moore reacted:

“The dog cute die, but them no allow me buy cause I never fit feed myself.”

Audreyy reacted:

“Don't bite the hand that feeds you. For where?”

Stephen commented:

“He doesn't like the way you point at him he had to do something.”

@sandyjoe452 said:

“E don bite the hand wey they feed am o oh.”

Folashade said:

“Shebi the day wey I buy you, you dey pretend.”

Watch the video below:

