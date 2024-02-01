An excited Nigerian man randomly stopped strangers on the way to inform them that he was married

Most of the people he approached laughed and congratulated him for his wedding before walking away

The hilarious content shared on TikTok sparked lots of reactions from netizens who enjoyed what he did

A Nigerian man has taken his content creation to a different level in the streets of Lagos state.

The man identified as @zeekmoments was captured stopping random strangers on the road to reveal his marital status to them.

Source: TikTok

Excited man tells strangers he's married

In the video, he stopped men and women of different age brackets to tell them that he was happily married.

Majority laughed at his revelation and congratulated him on his happy marriage while others said they never asked him.

Reactions as man reveals marital status

The man’s hilarious video brought joy and laughter to netizens who stormed the comments section.

@mole said:

“The girl on blue felt a little bit disappointed.”

Brother Wealth said:

“Bruh There is no way I won't laugh if I meet you on the way.”

Paulooski1 said:

“Yoo I love this content.”

AustinE reacted:

“Now this is what I call good content.”

Princess Peace Jay said:

“Congratulations in advance.”

@bash2230 reacted:

“This is Leisure Mall Surulere.”

Desmond said:

“I bet I'm the only one who saw what really happened & at the end.”

Debbie Douglas reacted:

“Me when I get married.”

Dera said:

“Mummy guess what.”

Source: Legit.ng