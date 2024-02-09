A lady has gone viral after she photoshopped herself into the pictures of Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali

Nwabali has become extremely popular after his heroics at the ongoing AFCON, with some ladies catching cruise with his photos

The latest lady to do that, Ivy Ifeoma, even went ahead to announce a wedding date on TikTok

A Nigerian lady has generated laughter on TikTok after she announced a wedding between her and the Super Eagle's goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali.

In a video, the lady, Ivy Ifeoma, said the wedding would take place on February 28, but people called her out for catching cruise with the goalkeeper's photo.

The lady photoshopped herself into Nwabali's photo. Photo credit: TikTok/@ivyifeomacolete30.

People accused her of photoshopping herself into Nwabali's photos, noting that the goalkeeper did not even know her.

The lady, Ivy Ifeoma, wrote on TikTok:

"You guys are invited to our wedding on 28 of February. Be our guest."

Stanley Nwabali became popular after he displayed sterling goalkeeping skills at the ongoing CAF African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Netizens react as lady photoshops herself into Nwabali's photos

@Uc Nation D Nation asked:

"Why your leg no touch ground here?"

@donprince Elove said:

"Imagine say this guy no dey do well. You go edit am like this?"

@KateSexy commented:

"Una eye nor dey see successful boy for Nigeria."

@Baby joy said:

"Imagination won burst some people's head."

@Juliet Bernard commented:

"I thought she was your ex."

@dréåm said:

"She carry her picture add. Editing jam."

@Pullen commented:

"Try get money ooo make person like you too."

@walebest said:

"Photoshop. Omo dis editing too much ooo."

@mummy's girl said:

"Look at her hair down you go understand, say na editing."

@Luvsy Cherish commented:

"Wahala dey oooo. This my country people self

Nwabali's old post goes viral

reported that Nigeria's heroic goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, became a high-profile celebrity due to his performance at AFCON.

Nwabali saved two penalties during the tension-soaked shootout between Nigeria and South Africa.

Following the match, an old post he made on X resurfaced and went viral as his number of followers rose to 100k in less than 24 hours.

