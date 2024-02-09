A Nigerian man has excitedly announced getting two job offers as a senior data analyst in the United Kingdom

The excited man said he is now a senior data analyst in the UK and danced happily to a Nigerian song

Internet users joined him in celebrating his new feat with kind words, with some showing interest in pursuing the same career path

A Nigerian man, Daniel Jesuloba, has taken to social media to celebrate receiving two senior data analyst job offers.

Daniel, who is based in the UK, expressed joy at becoming a senior data analyst abroad.

He got two data analyst job offers. Photo Credit: @daniel_jesuloba1

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok clip, he danced before a camera as he celebrated his new career feat.

He gesticulated while vibing to Jelo by Nigerian singer Pheelz. Social media users joined him in celebrating the job offers. He explained that one can apply to a college to study to be a data analyst.

At the time of this report, his video has amassed over 83k views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

People congratulated him

Kaymoney said:

"I know you have gotten a data Analyst before but now Senior Data Analyst….. Congratulations my boss."

ORISHA RISING said:

"You no go move in silence now. Your eye go clear."

chinyeddie said:

"I claim it for my hubby in Jesus' name. Congratulations to you."

Nini said:

"Congratulations! Still waiting and praying for my first BA role."

VerseAndReelVibes said:

"Congratulation brother. I am hoping to secure one by next year January."

Modebolaa said:

"Congratulations This is how I’ll rejoice to God too ; oluwa shanu."

Citrine said:

"I tap into these blessings. Congratulations."

ManLikeJay said:

"Congratulations. What is the difference between data analysis and business analysis?"

Man lands data analyst role

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had landed a data analyst job after moving abroad.

The man decided to relocate to the UK for his higher education and completed his degree with flying colours, securing a lucrative job as a data analyst in a reputable company.

He has also supported and inspired many people who wanted to study abroad, providing them with his mentorship and guidance on achieving their academic goals.

Source: Legit.ng