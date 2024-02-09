Nigerians on social media have put smiles on the lips of an old man who was spotted working hard at a construction site

It all started when the man was spotted moulding block despite having problems with his posture

Nigerians have now opened a cement business for him, starting with a whole trailer load of Dangote cement

Nigerians opened a business for a man who was seen working hard despite his old age and health condition.

A video posted on X by Just Kings showed the man was now the owner of a cement business named Alonge Edu Cement Store.

The man was rewarded for working hard despite his old age. Photo credit: X/@JustKingss.

In the video, a full trailer of Dangote cement was spotted in front of the shop.

The man's good fortune all started when he was spotted moulding blocks. He walked in a bent position, indicating there could be a problem with his waist or back.

A lot of people who saw the video were touched, and they started donating money to him. He and his wife were taken to the hospital for a medical check-up.

He has now started a new life with the cement shop opened for him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerians open cement shop for an old man

@ObinnaDesmondd said:

"THIS IS NOT A GOOD MOVE by buying a full truck at first. Most of them will cake in the shop before he gets to sell them unless he’s lucky. You start the business with like 300 bags or 450 bags which is half of the truck until he builds a customer base."

@HenryOJackson commented:

"You’ve done so much for the culture than any elected representative."

@whykavelli remarked:

"Baba is eating good, things we love to see."

@Tobielobba commented:

"This is a blessing overload. God bless all hands that donated to this cause."

Source: Legit.ng