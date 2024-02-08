A viral photo captured Victor Osimhen giving Troost Ekong some tips before the first goal against South Africa in the AFCON semi-final

A captivating photo that went viral on Facebook showed Victor Osimhen whispering some advice to Troost Ekong before the opening goal against South Africa in the thrilling AFCON semi-final.

The Super Eagles star, who had demonstrated his passion and resilience despite his low scoring rate in the tournament, offered some guidance to the team’s captain, who bravely stepped up to convert the penalty after Osimhen was tackled in the box.

Even though Osimhen’s two brilliant goals were cancelled by the VAR in the match, Nigeria emerged victorious on penalties and secured their spot in the AFCON final.

