Nigerian player, Troost-Ekong’s penalty score against South Africa lightened the hearts of Nigerians

Trust Ekong, a renowned player, is the Captain of the Nigerian football team, Super Eagles

The ace footballer scored the goal 67 minutes into the AFCON semi-final match to be ahead of South Africa

The Super Eagles captain, Troost Ekong has elevated the spirit of Nigerians with his clean penalty goal against South Africa.

The captain who is known for making no mistakes has ignited lots of reactions with his goal.

Troost Ekong scored the first goal Photo credit: Guardian

Troost Ekong scores first goal for Nigeria

The Nigerian Super Eagles semi-final AFCON game against South Africa has sparked the interest of Nigerians who are hoping to win and rub South Africa’s loss on their face.

The game which has proved to be a tough one took a turn when Troost Ekong scored a penalty goal.

The goal has turned on the spirit of Nigerians who can't wait to win against South Africa.

The ongoing match is a repetition of what happened in the 2000 semi-final game, where Nigeria scored 2-0 in Lagos.

Nigerians are also keen on winning because of their loss of a Grammy award to a South African singer, Tyla.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Troost Ekong’s goal

The penalty goal scored by Troost Ekong has sparked reactions.

Pearl commented:

“Up super Eagles.”

@CHARLEX_ said:

“This AFCON is for us.”

@CSkychris said:

“Captain doings.”

@jeremihchika reacted:

“Dear South Africa, we are steadily cooking.”

@pkayomoga2 said:

“He is who he think he is.”

@ITundeh reacted:

“Una no fit collect Grammy from us come win us for AFCON Again.”

@clemzy_billionz said:

“Una collect us Grammy cos una senior us for that one but you see football we no be your mate!”

@WAK247 reacted:

“Nigeria showing to the world why they should be there.”

